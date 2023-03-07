Controlling knowledge is disturbing
A couple of weeks ago, Elon Musk had his team of engineers tweak the Twitter algorithm to boost his own personal tweets. This tweak flooded the feeds of users with Musk’s tweets, and set off a flurry of consternation and articles because the algorithm was no longer delivering the content that users have come to expect.
At the local library, the algorithm for non-fiction is the Dewey Decimal system. (remember learning about that back in grade school?). That system groups books together to make it easier to find the books that you are looking for, and your librarians are happy to help point you in the right direction. They could help you pick out a thrilling “whodunit?” out of the mystery section. Or if you would rather find an escape from reality, they can take you on a journey through far off places with princesses, dragons and castles or to the deepest reaches of outer space in the fantasy or sci-fi section. Need something more down to earth? No problem, how about geology, Or you can simply peruse the stacks on your own.
What you should know is that there is a group that is “tweaking” the algorithm at your library. They are choosing not only which books get to be in which section, but also which books can be in the library at all. If you want to know which books have been moved, ask your librarians. They can take you right to them. Want to know which books aren’t being added to the collection? They can get you a list. While the self-promotion of Musk’s tweets is good for a chuckle, the notion of any group controlling what knowledge is available to you should send a shiver down your spine.
Ryan Sudlow
Enid
