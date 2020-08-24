The people getting the most publicity are the ones working to discourage the use of masks to slow down the COVID-19.
Anyone who does not live in Enid should not have an opinion about city issues, right? Well, except those outsiders who fill the medical facilities, restaurants and motels on a regular basis. Most of those people are over 55 years old.
Since I am one of the people over 55, the issue of masks is a life-or-death situation, so I consider the anti-mask people to be a danger to me and some of my old friends who have to go to specialists in Enid regularly.
Most of the old people are wearing the masks even though they don't like to and don't want to. Even some of the young people here and there don't want to see their businesses and jobs closed again, so they wear one. It is not a question of who wants to. Nobody really wants to. (Except maybe Mardi Gras and Halloween.)
But there is the issue of penalties for those who won't. Since it is not possible to get penalties high enough to get everyone to cooperate, then don't waste time worrying about the amounts of fines or about how to enforce mask rules.
Just do your best to control that darn virus and help protect me. Any day I might suddenly have to go to a doctor or shopping.
Jack Fisher
Alva
