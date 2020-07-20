Regarding James Neal's "Open meeting laws discussed after city calls for emergency meeting on COVID-19 after clerical error" (July 16):
As citizens of Enid, we must consider ourselves blessed that our local almost daily newspaper is endowed with the intuition to keep someone on its staff who has the time and arrogance to write up a quarter-page article chastising our dedicated city servants over a 90-minute slipup in one part of the posting of a meeting notice.
We are most fortunate to have a writer who has the sagacity to call on an Oklahoma State University professor to make his point that this might expose our fair city to the horrors of a lawsuit. As if often said, "An expert is someone from at least 50 miles away with a briefcase." So, obviously his witness qualifies.
At a time when our city leaders are grappling with dissenting opinions on how best to keep us safe and our economy vibrant, Mr. Neal's article only makes the point that we are burdened with a plethora of laws and regulations that many times conflict with common sense — and that we have no shortage of people who will wag their finger at us should we dare to bump against one.
Trigg Snyder
Enid
