Communism a catch-all bugaboo
“It’s Communism. It is that dreaded bugaboo of Communism.”
Please understand that the previous statement is not unique in American history. We see the “red menace” being the vaccines that many of us will not take to stave off COVID-19, and the most contagious variation of Delta.
But I am old enough to remember the first time I heard the claim “It’s Communism.” And it had nothing to do with Communism.
I remember as a very young child, elderly people said governmental interference was invading our rights. It was because the elderly people were told they had to get a driver’s license when they had been driving for years and/or decades. I remember that people also said requiring drivers to fasten their seat belts was “Communism.” I remember people who cried “Communism” when they were told they should get the Salk vaccine. I also remember people, including my parents, who claimed the Marshall Plan was a “Communistic plot” to overturn our own government. And the sum and substance of the “Great Society” was “Communism,” especially the voting rights bill.
Please get a grip. A full 95 percent of those admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, including two of our children.
Vaccination is an option that can either be rejected or accepted. It is your decision. No one is forcing the vaccination on you. Do as you wish.
Edward E. “Sam” Justice
Enid
