To the editor:
I love history, so I spend a lot of time reading about the days of “yesteryear.” It seems that all through history there have been floods, fires, hurricanes, tornadoes, etc. What did the people of the olden days blame it on? Of course, back then we didn’t have all the doom and gloom and power-hungry politicians who believe they are smarter and more powerful than God and Mother Nature.
Let’s keep an eye on some of these power-hungry climate change politicians who keep building one mansion after another. You know, there are no better stewards of the land than farmers and ranchers. They have to be. Their livelihood depends on it. How about let’s leave them alone and let them grow the best food in the world.
However, on the old Chisholm Trail there had to be a lot of bovine flatulence driving that many cattle. Add to that fact that the cowboys ate beans about every meal, so it had to be kind of a somewhat smelly situation, or maybe I don’t understand all I know about it.
Keep smiling.
Rick Simpson
Enid
