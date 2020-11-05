Thank you, Dave Ruthenberg, for another of your clear and thoughtful messages in the Nov. 5 paper (Opinion, "COLUMN: Something doesn’t add up," Thursday, Enid News & Eagle).
President Trump has made a sincere effort to be president of America, not just Republicans.
Fortunately, we have a two-party system, but that does not mean that both candidates are qualified or that some special interest groups do not attempt to influence the outcome.
President Trump seems to have the interests of all Americans in his heart.
Bill Taylor
Enid
