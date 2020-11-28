To the mayor of Enid,
I was so happy to see the article in the paper about the reconsideration of a mask mandate here in town.
I would love to attend, but even here on the 24th day of my personal COVID-19 experience, my husband and are still too weak to wiggle.
Prior to your meeting, I would hope that you and your commissioners would find the time to visit our Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center here in town and view the temporary exhibits that Amy our archivist has on display from 100 years ago, those regarding the Spanish flu epidemic.
The 100-plus-year-old posters were encouraging the public to do three things to stop the spread: 1. Wear a face covering; 2. Keep a distance from others; 3. Avoid large crowds.
But there were no articles about any public outrage about these rules ... and these were the days before steroids, oxygen, bronchodilators and the other life-giving drugs that saved my husband and me from the horrors of COVID.
So when did people stop caring for others and call it protecting my rights? I really can’t understand why a city of our size would continue this to go on, knowing that it causing people like us to be deathly ill.
Is health more of a value in a community than a simple mask? And please note, my husband and I had taken every precaution that was suggested 100 years ago and still contracted it. We are both in good health and have no pre-existing conditions.
Even though our governor is not taking a stand, I am hopeful the Enid City Commission will.
Please share this with all members as I am too tired to email each member.
Nancy Burgett
Enid
