Choose Norwood for Ward 2
As a former mayor of Enid, I encourage those voting in the upcoming city council runoff election in Ward 2 to vote for current Councilman Derwin Norwood on Tuesday, April 4. Mr. Norwood has been a steady, hard-working and fair leader on the city council and has been very active in the Enid community.
Mr. Norwood has earned my respect, and Enid needs his experience and dedication at this important time in Enid’s development. Please remember to support Derwin Norwood for city council on April 4.
Norman Grey
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.