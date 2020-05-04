In collaboration with Rick Simpson’s shortage of toilet paper to corn cobs (Letter, “Precious commodity,’ April 1, 2020, Enid News & Eagle) reminds me of Stepdad’s utility packs for camping out in the wild (out of the house).
Consisted of three cobs per package; two red (field corn) and one white (sweet corn)
The white cob was to be used only after the others. It determined if another utility pack was needed.
That’s the fact, Jack, by cracky!
David Seidl
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.