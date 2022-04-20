Cattle ranchers create thriving ecosystems
Wildfires that have recently ripped through our state have been devastating. As Earth Day approaches, bear in mind that cattle ranchers like myself are doing what we can to help reduce instances of wildfire outbreaks while creating a thriving ecosystem through prescribed burns.
It’s difficult to imagine a force that can be as destructive can also be a catalyst for creating a stronger, healthier environment.
I initiated prescribed burns on my ranch in Freedom beginning a dozen years ago to control growth of the invasive eastern red cedar that contains a highly flammable oil.
This strategy reduces fuel to feed wildfires and benefits the environment by:
• Enabling plant life to capture more carbon from the atmosphere, store it in the soil once vegetation regrows.
• Increasing water availability to soil and grasslands (one acre of eastern red cedars can suck up as much as 55,000 gallons of water per year).
• Invigorating native grasses that provide a habitat to wildlife and supporting nectaring plants for birds and butterflies to thrive.
Although many things are beyond our control when it comes to natural disasters, trust that cattle ranchers are working to reduce the number and severity of wildfires while helping fight climate change and build a brighter ecological future for Oklahoma.
Dr. Katie Blunk, DVM
Freedom
