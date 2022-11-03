Cast your vote for Kevin Stitt
My friends, deep down we all know right from wrong. The Democrat party stands for abortion all the way, the entire gay, LGB agenda, open borders, the restriction on oil and gas production, and on and on. Sure, some of these are national issues; but I find it hard to believe we would want a governor who is on that side of these vital issues.
I am appalled at the accusations that have been levied against Kevin Stitt. I personally know he is an honest, God-fearing leader who does not need public service to enrich himself or stroke his ego. Please don’t embarrass yourself or our state by voting for things that are just not right based on absurd statements.
Please cast your vote for Kevin Stitt for governor once again. We need his leadership more than ever.
Doug Frantz
Enid
