Can’t understand surrendering of animals

To the editor

I read the article in today’s paper (Sat, Dec. 4) and the picture of the dog in the cage. It got my attention.

The people who are surrendering these animals, especially the older ones, what excuse do they have? Do their kids want a puppy or a kitty? The puppy and kitten will be dogs and cats, too. Will they be surrendered then?

When they walk away, leaving their pets, do they not feel a bit of guilt, or do they have ice water in their veins?

I’ve kept this poem on my refrigerator over 30 years. It was in your paper in Ann Landers.

Oh, shame on the Mother of Mortals.

Who did not stop to teach

The sorrow that lies in dear dumb eyes

The sorrow that has no speech.

For the same force that formed the camel

That fashioned man and king

And the God of the whole

Gave a spark of soul

To each furred and feathered thing.

Ethel Enfield

Billings

