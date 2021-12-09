Can’t understand surrendering of animals
To the editor
I read the article in today’s paper (Sat, Dec. 4) and the picture of the dog in the cage. It got my attention.
The people who are surrendering these animals, especially the older ones, what excuse do they have? Do their kids want a puppy or a kitty? The puppy and kitten will be dogs and cats, too. Will they be surrendered then?
When they walk away, leaving their pets, do they not feel a bit of guilt, or do they have ice water in their veins?
I’ve kept this poem on my refrigerator over 30 years. It was in your paper in Ann Landers.
Oh, shame on the Mother of Mortals.
Who did not stop to teach
The sorrow that lies in dear dumb eyes
The sorrow that has no speech.
For the same force that formed the camel
That fashioned man and king
And the God of the whole
Gave a spark of soul
To each furred and feathered thing.
Ethel Enfield
Billings
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.