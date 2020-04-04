As I write this on Friday, April 3, the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has passed 6,000 while in Canada the death toll is 139!
The virus arrived in both countries at the same time. Canada does have less people, but it also possess major cities such as Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.
Are the Canadians doing something to combat the virus that the U.S. is not? And why has the media not picked up on this dramatic difference and looked into it let alone the federal government?
The gap in our fatalities is simply too great not to ask questions.
Respectfully,
Mike Coppock
Enid
