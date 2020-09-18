Attention Judy Kirk (Opinion, “Letter: ‘Man’s inhumanity to man’,” Aug. 4, Enid News & Eagle):
You don’t go to restaurants. What if all people in Enid did the same? Restaurants would close, owners would still have to pay rent and employees would lose their jobs.
You can shop online for groceries they will bring to car, you don’t have to touch until you get home.
Then the cashiers would lose their jobs, and people stocking shelves would lose jobs with less employees.
Then again, liberals want the economy to fail and USA to be gone as we know it today. Higher unemployment in Enid and in the USA.
Del Schultz, Enid
Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads
•• The News & Eagle has traditionally published personal opinions of writers and readers through editorials, columns and letters to the editor on its Opinion Page. The opinions shared are those of the writers and not the newspaper.
•• Submit your opinion for publication to editor@enidnews.com. Find out more about submitting letters to the editor at https://www.enidnews.com/opinion/.
Have a question about this opinion piece? Do you see something we missed? Do you have an editorial idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to editor@enidnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.