Burleson campaign uses funds efficiently
Your article title, “Enid’s Burleson spends more than he raises ahead of 3rd District GOP primary” gives the impression that the Burleson campaign has mismanaged or overspent its budget, while exactly the opposite is true. The campaign still has a significant amount of funds and operated very efficiently during the campaign utilizing mostly volunteer workers. A significant amount of total expenditures were on media.
I quit subscribing to your newspaper several years ago because of this type of misleading bias it has against conservative groups and individuals. This newspaper is just another example of the fake news that most people in this country are really tired of.
A more factual and objective story would be about how the Burleson campaign is a grassroots campaign funded almost totally by individuals making small donations as opposed to the swamp creature, who had fundraisers in Boston and other places raising liberal donations from the likes of Bill Gates, large special interest groups and lobbyists.
This newspaper really ought to become more objective and understand that a large majority of Northwest Oklahoma’s population is conservative to very conservative and the ridiculous liberal nonsense that is produced daily by this newspaper is a total waste of time and money.
Ewald would be better off doing obituaries, where it would be very difficult to put a liberal bias on the news. He seems incapable of reporting the actual news.
Tom Richards
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.