LETTER: Building a local semiconductor plant has great potential
To the editor:
Enid Oklahoma’s newly purchased industrial park could be the site for a small semiconductor manufacturing plant.
A plant does not need to cost billions as the one planned for Arizona. Just as in 2018, Sam Zeloof at age 17 constructed a home microchip fabrication facility in his parents’ garage, a semiconductor plant can be constructed on a small scale to produce economically viable products for the market
Semiconductors are used in everything from our TVs to phones, cars and many electronic devices. Right now, the Chinese island Taiwan makes a large portion of the chips used in the world. We can start small and build a plant to produce chips profitably and gradually add on to the facility as profits accumulate.
Our national leaders proclaim semiconductors are a national security issue. One year ago, President Biden signed into law the Chips Act, which creates a 25% tax credit for capital investments in semiconductor manufacturing. Such a manufacturing plant would help American workers access good-paying jobs as well. The Chips Act will provide $53 billion available to help semiconductor manufacturers get started.
So, building a local semiconductor manufacturing plant is a patriotic duty and has the potential to bring jobs and economic prosperity to our city of Enid, Oklahoma.
James Molle
Enid
