First and foremost, I have the utmost respect for both candidates. I was proud to serve as a full-time deputy for the sheriff's department from 2008-2013, and a reserve deputy since 1986.
I still have many friends at the department, and hope to remain friends after the election.
I believe the future is bright for the Garfield County Sheriff Department, and that future is Cory Rink for sheriff. Cory will bring integrity, honesty and professionalism to the sheriff's department. Cory's morals and Christian beliefs will bring a positive relationship between deputies, the community and the schools.
Cory wants to bring back a school resource officer for our schools in Garfield County to create, along with teachers, a positive role model for the students.
I'm asking all my friends and citizens of Garfield County to vote Cory Rink for sheriff on Aug. 25.
Thank you and God bless.
Dale Pazzo
Enid
