Relative to the Sunday article in the the Enid News & Eagle titled "Ruined it for the rest of us" (Alexander Ewald, Enid News & Eagle), my congratulations to City Manager Jerald Gilbert and Police Chief Brian O'Rourke for trying to remedy the bad situation existing in the breezeway in the 200 block of West Randolph from the individuals inhabiting that area.
Our businesses, patrons and citizens should not have to put up with rude catcalls, trash, feces, etc.
Unfortunately, we have a city commissioner who apparently supports the perpetrators over the businesses in the area and our citizens. The city commissioner called the city's actions "callous and needlessly cruel."
Since the commissioner supports the perpetrators so strongly over the business owners and the citizens of Enid, he should host a barbecue at his home for them and invite them into his home.
Surely, he has extra space in his home for them.
Or he could move to Portland or Seattle where his views might be more acceptable.
Lantz Cole, Enid
