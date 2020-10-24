Boo hoo. Your Biden sigh and other liberal signs stolen (Opinion, Tim McKinney,“Stolen sign,” Oct. 9, Enid News & Eagle).
Well, count your blessings that you were not physically attacked. In Minnesota, a left-wing group set a garage on fire with vehicles inside and the home had two small children living in the home, just because of a Trump sigh.
The left wing riot, loot and burn down peoples businesses and attack Trump supporters.
You were lucky you weren’t attacked with only the Biden sign stolen.
You are lucky we live in Enid, USA, and we don’t have violent people.
Del Schultz
Enid
