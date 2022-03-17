Biden put cart before the horse
One of Biden’s first executive orders (EO) was stopping construction of the Keystone XL pipeline and exploration and drilling of oil and natural gas wells, in the lower 48 states, in lieu of alternative “green energy” sources. That is like taking an infant off formula and onto whole milk and solid food at the same time. Biden put the cart before the horse because America does not haver the infrastructure to support electric vehicles.
How far would an electric vehicle get traveling from Maine to California today? Not far enough. Also, to be a reliable source of transportation, electric vehicles and the nation’s power grid need to be shielded from cyber-attacks before any infrastructure is built. Both will take decades to accomplish; far longer than completing an oil pipeline and for America to become energy independent again.
The only alternative Biden gave America was higher costs to fuel its vehicles and heat its homes. Global-warming is debatable, but nonetheless, it will take more than a handful of countries to reduce global CO2 emissions.
The absence of China and Russia from the November 2021 Climate Summit clearly indicated their positions on global-warming. Today, China continues to build coal-powered electric generating plants in Third World countries like Vietnam, Laos and Indonesia. And, Russia is increasing its exploration, drilling and production of its dirty oil for export to Europe via an oil pipeline currently under construction.
Sadly, Biden’s narrow-mindedness to appease the far left and his vendetta to undo everything Trump took precedence over the welfare of America’s people and its national security.
Tony Arsenault
Enid
