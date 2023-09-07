Beware of teaching from PragerU material with ideological bias
On Sept. 5, Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walter announced the Department of Education’s partnership with Prager University Foundation (“PragerU”).
PragerU is a media organization that produces educational material for what they described as a wide range of topics including history and social issues. I’m all for any partnership that helps our educators in the instruction of history, science and any other subject as long as that instruction consists of a truthful, accurate and unbiased presentation. I’m skeptical in that regard when it comes to PragerU.
PragerU on its website describes itself as an “alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education.” It’s important to know that PragerU is a conservative organization with a specific ideological bias. In 2017 PragerU filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging that YouTube, which is owned by Google, was unfair in restricting access to their videos. YouTube had restricted videos from PragerU based on their content moderation policies to prevent the spread of misinformation, hate speech and other content that violated those policies.
PragerU’s case was dismissed when the court held that as a private company Google had the right to establish and enforce its own content moderation practices. The trial court’s decision was upheld on appeal in 2020.
There’s absolutely nothing wrong with being conservative. Certainly every one of us is entitled to our own political views. However, once we start incorporating one-sided viewpoints in our school curriculum and omitting alternative perspectives, we come awfully close to the indoctrination that Superintendent Walters seems to be so afraid of.
Our schools shouldn’t be pushing left-wing ideology or right-wing ideology. The only narrative our schools should be promoting is the honest, truthful education of our children. I would strongly encourage Dr. Darrow and other school superintendents to be very careful in incorporating content from PragerU into their programs to ensure that it doesn’t contain the misinformation, hate speech and other problems that resulted in its being restricted by Google.
Michael Bigheart
Enid
