Just finished a final; at age 63, I still love learning. Yet, just like grade school, and beyond I panicked with a multiple choice test.
My mind thought of the red letter grade, and how it made me feel stupid at times.
I then thought of the children, and adolescents I worked with in the counseling field. Like me, some didn’t test well, and they too felt defeated and stupid.
Not everyone tests the same. Oh, we know the material, yet the questions and choices confuse us.
Sure, we need testing to measure learning. Yet, isn’t there a way to test us differently?
States have to test to get federal money. This puts pressure on the teacher, and the student. What if little Johnny, or Susie doesn’t test well? Does that mean they are stupid?
I was told I was too stupid to learn by my first grade teacher in 1963. I and another young lad were made sit at a special table, and color because we were just too stupid to learn.
I carried that reminder until I graduated in 2009 with my master’s of psychology counseling with a 3.49 grade average. I found I wasn’t too stupid to learn.
Why can we not find a better way of testing? Why must we put our children, and teachers under such stress? Maybe if we did there wouldn’t be such a need for counselors, and dropout rates would drop. Yes, we need testing, yet we need testing that leaves all feeling good about themselves as they learn. I’m sure there will be some who will not agree: have a heyday. Teachers I’m not dissing you, you’re not respected enough.
Respectfully,
Noland D. Huey
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.