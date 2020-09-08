My compliments to Mr. Eldon Henderson on his excellent letter (Opinion, “We’re all in this together,” Sept 3, Enid News & Eagle). He made an eloquent plea for those opposing masks to use some common sense, citizenship and patriotism.
The red-shirted Freedom Fighters, with help from a few local pastors (what religion has to do with the issue baffles me), apparently harassed the City Council into a sad, cowardly scramble to abnegate their duty to ensure public health, giving Enid another black eye. We are now officially the dumbest city in Oklahoma.
Yes, brethren, we are blessed with wonderful rights and freedoms, not one of which comes without limits and responsibilities. Your free speech stops short of falsely yelling “fire” in a crowded theater or of inciting a riot. You can pack a gun, but not shoot up the town. You can drive, but you can’t speed through a school zone.
The reason for these limits are so obvious they shouldn’t need explaining: public safety. For you, me, kids and the elderly — all of us.
How is it that some folks cannot grasp that wearing masks falls in the same category? Even the president has said masks are a good idea and may be patriotic.
Some come on, people — be a good, patriotic citizen. Wearing a mask isn’t going to kill you, but the virus might — or your family, or mine.
Is that something you want on your conscience?
Court “Corndog” Atchinson
Enid
