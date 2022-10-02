LETTER: Backsliding mentioned many times in the Bible
If you study the book of Jeremiah, you will quickly find a lot of things that could be applied to our nation today and to our individual lives.
Many people claim to be followers of Jesus Christ, but often fail to follow as the Lord would want us to do.
In Jeremiah chapter two and three, BACKSLIDING is mentioned 8 times and 5 times throughout the remainder of the book.
Let’s begin with some of the traits of BACKSLIDING. Looking at Chapter 2. We learn that it does not occur suddenly. (V 1-5) Loyalty and love for God erode away little by little. Secondly, it may not be noticed. Most of the time BACKSLIDERS are totally unaware that they are moving away from God. (V6)
In verse 7 we find that BACKSLIDING often occurs during times of blessing. It is much easier to stray from God when everything is going right than when it is going wrong.
BACKSLIDING flourishes under bad leadership. (V8). In verse 13, we read that BACKSLIDING involves two specific sins, forsaking God and finding an empty substitute. In verse 17 we read that BACKSLIDING is self-induced. “ Have you not brought this on yourself by abandoning the Lord your God....? We do it to ourselves due to our conduct and actions.
We cannot blame our church, our spiritual leaders, our spouses or even Satan if we BACKSLIDE; it is our own fault.
Verse 19 states the BACKSLIDING results in serious consequences. We are the losers when we BACKSLIDE. Numbers 32:33 states that we can be assured that our sins will find us out.
God forgives us if we confess and repent. We turn around and head the other way. We get back into our local church and study the Word of God, the Bible.
Perhaps today we each need to examine ourselves.
Pastor Roy Wahlgren, Retired
Enid
