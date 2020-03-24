“Sister, oh sister, come quick,” the dying soldier moaned in the Camp Taylor, Kentucky, hospital in 1918.
An order of nuns was caring for soldiers in the flu epidemic. The nuns had no medical training, but doctors and nurses were sick.
The nuns brought blankets for chills and ice for fever. They tried to keep the men alive till their bodies healed.
Day by day a horse-drawn hearse hauled to the cemetery till 400 had made the trip. Five-hundred-thousand died nationwide.
Some nuns died.
Percy Porter lived.
As told to his son,
Dennis Porter
Enid
