Aren’t we Americans so lucky?
Well well well. The American citizenry is so lucky.
In such a short time under the Democrat administration, the following have been accomplished: 1) gasoline prices to the consumer have risen some 60 cents per gallon so far, 2) thousands of workers have lost their jobs due to the cancellation of the Keystone pipeline, 3) thousands of illegals are pouring in over the southern border, some of whom will be housed temporarily in the Dallas Convention Center and the Houston Convention Center. Who will pay for their housing, medical, food expenses and where will they live after release? Have these illegals been vetted for criminal backgrounds? Why isn’t the press allowed into the holding areas to see what actual conditions they are living in? Why is the Border Patrol under a gag order? Where is the transparency touted by the so-called head Democrat?
4) What about the Equality Act being pushed by Democrats? Under it, males who claim to be females would be able to compete against girls in the latter’s sports and use their dressing and restrooms. Isn’t that comforting? 5) What’s up with 50 some executive orders signed by the head Democrat? No president in history has signed anywhere near that number. 6) Personal tax increases area being pushed for. Oh for the days of lower taxes, the lowest unemployment percentages across all races, less government regulations, a secure southern border, energy independence, a great stock market, a strong military, respect from other nations, businesses relocating back to the US to employ our citizenry and energize our economy to name a few. Aren’t we luck to have Democrats in control!!
Lantz Cole
Enid
