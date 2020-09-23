A recent Monday night at TV prime time was another example of the anti-mask group getting the most publicity.
A middle-aged woman was refusing to wear a mask at a grocery store. She was grinning and pointing at the mask she had tied to her wrist saying that she should get in.
The story used up about one-fourth of the regular news show. The TV news also briefly showed a chart indicating that positives and deaths had gradually gone down since some large organizations had required masks for everyone.
Well, you already saw that on TV, so I apologize for wasting your time again.
Jack Fisher
Alva
