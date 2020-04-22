The lengthy interview which was republished in part by the Enid News & Eagle on Sunday under the headline “DEFENDING TIMOTHY McVEIGH” may have raised a question in some people’s mind about how I could speak about my client in the way that I did when Oklahoma has a rule of confidentiality and the attorney-client privilege as it relates to an accused and his lawyer.
I failed to make clear in the interview that the United States Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, Judge Matsch in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado and the Oklahoma Bar Association in filings with the Oklahoma Supreme Court conceded that Tim McVeigh had waived substantially all of his protection of confidentiality and the attorney-client privilege. Some of these Orders are a matter of public record, but others are sealed.
The Courts’ rationale was that McVeigh had waived the attorney-client privilege by the selective releasing of documents and materials concerning his defense, his Motion for a New Trial filed by his post-conviction lawyers, and most importantly, 75 hours of tape-recorded interviews with two Buffalo, New York, reporters who were writing a book about his case.
In those interviews, McVeigh discussed at length material what otherwise would have remained confidential. Case law holds that once the client has waived the privilege, it cannot be restored.
I have acted consistent with those Court decisions and hence was able to discuss some of the matters I did.
Sincerely,
Stephen Jones
Enid
