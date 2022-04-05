LETTER: American people are angry
Just a message for corporate America: We are not stupid people. We know we would have a little inflation with the economic impact of the recovery from the depressed economy of the Coronavirus. But this is ridiculous!
One major company had a 7% price increase, and then turned around and had another 7.8% increase less than two weeks later. And, while I realize we would have a leap in energy prices deriving from the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, we also have been salting away oil and gas reserves in salt domes to be used in case of “emergency.” This IS an “emergency.”
My journey is coming to a close. But I worry about my children and grandchildren (and the children and grandchildren of many others my age) in the face of this onslaught of economic exploitation. Many of them will never be able to own a house because of this exploitation.
Corporate America seems to think they have to make up for the losses they suffered because of the Coronavirus within a year. I think most Americans recognize that there will be a slight increase, and Corporate America has to make up for these increases, but not to this extent. And when the corporations recoup their losses, they will not lower their prices. No Corporate America, we are fully aware of what you are doing to us, and we are angry!
Edward E. “Sam” Justice
Enid
