Years ago, my mother was called to jury duty in Oklahoma County. She was selected to serve on a jury.
At the end of the trial, she came home with amazing stories of a young lawyer from Enid, Oklahoma, who dazzled the court as he presented his case. You could see the light in her eyes as she described every detail of the young Stephen Jones plying his trade in the courtroom.
I have lived in Enid for 35 years. I have often wondered if the young lawyer she described was still the same person she watched in court.
Regarding the column that Jones wrote for the Enid News & Eagle on Oct. 16 ("Biden, Harris aren’t socialists"), I now know that lawyer is still alive and well.
Willis Logan
Enid
