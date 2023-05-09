I was disappointed in, but not surprised by, your editorial about Gov. Stitt’s vetoing OETA funds. I heartily disagree that LGBT is miniscule.
Since my son was a boy (he turns 68 this month), we have watched, enjoyed, learned from OETA. But two years ago I withdrew support for them because of their growing homosexual content. Scenes are now pretty specific. I no longer watch or record programs because of their homosexual content.
This is supposed to be a family station – no longer, sad to say. Gov. Stitt is spot-on with this veto. He is protecting our minds, child and adult.
Ina Long
Enid
