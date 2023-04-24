Agreeing with ENE editorial about Expo Center
I am writing in response to the editorial in Saturday’s paper on the use of the Expo Center. I simply could not agree more with the ENE position on how the Expo is being overseen by the Garfield County Fair Board.
Steve Barnes and Karen did an incredible job of managing and operating the Expo with their hands tied behind the backs and both feet bound!
The Garfield Trust Authority failed miserably! They constantly did not provide sufficient funding for marketing and promotion, failed to reinvest and continuously failed to provide anything positive in support of the facility.
Enid is a phenomenal community and deserves better from its leadership. There is absolutely no reason that this facility should not be booked 250+ days per year.
Thank you for the opportunity to provide feedback.
Steve Biddle
Enid
