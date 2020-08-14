I completely agree and appreciate Rick Simpson’s Aug 6 letter to the editor, “The ultimate sacrifice.”
I also will never disrespect our military, our flag or our national anthem.
In addition, I have lost interest in watching sports which condone and even support this disrespectful kneeling practice, especially the NBA and NFL
Although I agree with their cause, I simply do not agree with the way they’re presenting it.
Larry Brown
Enid
