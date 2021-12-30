After reading the article in the NYT about a Ms. Crabtree and the mask controversy and the way Mr. Waddell was treated, I felt compelled to write. My dad grew up in Stillwater and my mother in Perry. My granddad on my father’s side taught accounting at Oklahoma A&M. On my mother’s side, Granddad was a banker. Dad flew B-29s in WWII. My stepfather was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame for his work in architecture. Check them out — Louis Plumer, Benjamin Harrison, Bill Caudill. Their wives, though not in the workforce due to the era, did their best with shortages and the difficulty of early life in Oklahoma.
On the other hand, you people of Enid, Oklahoma, have collectively embarrassed me, your forefathers and made fools of yourselves. You worship Trump who soils every Christian value you claim to personally have. You are selfish beyond comprehension — fighting over a mask so others won’t become infected with a life-threatening disease. You think wearing a mask is trampling your rights to infect others — real smart and Christian. Same with vaccinations.
I will never wear red again nor will I step foot in Oklahoma. Until now, I have always felt pride and defended the people of the states where I grew up.
With regret and sadness,
Ben Harrison
Key West, Fla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.