I thought it might be a good idea to show an example of some of the writing on Minor Thoughts and Details, there is a lot of variation on the page so I’m sure people will find something they like. I hope you enjoy this one.
“Time will kill, time will heal, time will show what is fake and is real. There are many things that time can and will do, except for slow down or stop for you. Time marches on at its own pace they say, sending reminders to enjoy each day. Losses and gains are a part of this life, with time as a companion for all in our sight. We achieve so much within a short span, speeding our progress but alone we still stand. For we think only for ourselves, not ourselves as a whole. Most hopes, goals, and dreams will never unfold. And as this takes place time marches on, Will we in our rush see a new dawn?”
