This letter is in response to Dave Ruthenberg’s personal column “The Deep End” of July 2 titled "Voting results on Medicaid question raise red flag.”
Mr. Ruthenberg states that absentee ballots only required a “signed, dated statement declared under penalty of perjury was sufficient to establish proof that the signed voter filled out the ballot.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Legislature passed Senate Bill 210 requiring absentee voters to submit a form of identification valid for voting with their absentee ballot (for example, voter identification card or driver’s license). In other words, a photocopy of a form of identification valid for voting such as a voter identification card or driver’s license must be submitted with the absentee ballot.
If this identification is missing, the absentee ballot is not counted. This matches the requirement for in-person voting.
Our county election boards and the Oklahoma State Election Board are doing a good job. I am proud to be an Oklahoma voter.
Frederick M. Jungman
Alva
