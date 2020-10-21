I grew up in Enid, graduating from high school there. I now live in North Carolina.
I want to commend Stephen Jones for his courage in writing this column (“Biden, Harris aren’t socialists,” Oct, 16) and the Enid News & Eagle for publishing it.
It is so refreshing to read the comments of someone who obviously has an open mind, can think for himself, and is willing to acknowledge the reality he sees. He is obviously a man of integrity.
Diana Coble
Chapel Hill, N.C.
