Howdy, folks:
When I was a young ’un, my Pappy would ask me what I wanted to be when I grew up. The answer was always the same.
“Why, I’m 99% certain I want to be a cowboy.” Now I still don’t know exactly what I want to be when I grow up. Oh, I’m still 99% certain I want to be a cowboy, but that other 1% I’m kinda leaning toward being a national politician.
From where I sit, it’s lookin’ pretty good. It seems that no matter what walk of life they come from, as soon as they’ve unpacked their bedrolls in Washington, D.C., they become the smartest people in the world.
The envy of Einstein on every subject known to mankind. Has to be something in the water. And if they can fool enough people so they can keep getting re-elected a time or two or so, they seem to become very well to do.
I don’t know how all that works, but then again, maybe I don’t understand all I know about it.
Take care and keep smiling.
Rick Simpson
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.