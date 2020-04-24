The catchphrase du jour for this pandemic has been “We’re all in this together.”
As trite as the anthem of “High School Musical” might be, it’s still true. We are all in this together.
That includes the people of Oklahoma all being in this together when it comes to the oil bust we are currently experiencing, both because of the coronavirus and the ongoing feud between Saudi Arabia and Russia, not to mention our own independence on oil.
With oil futures plummeting to record lows earlier this week, we know we are in for a rough ride in the oil patch. We’ve been through downturns before, but this negative collapse is historic.
Sure, gas prices are lower, and we all like to see that, but low pump prices translate to lower earnings for oil companies.
Meanwhile, lower earnings mean less exploration and drilling, which means less jobs and that means more of our friends and neighbors will be out of work, a blow we don’t need right now with many businesses shut down anyway because of the virus.
Also as a result of the ongoing financial crisis, the state is facing a $1.4 billion budget shortfall for the upcoming year. There is no simple solution, no magic bullet, nothing really that anybody can do.
We have been through oil busts and booms before, it is simply part of what has historically proven to be a very volatile business.
We will get through this, as we have many times in the past. Give a thought and offer a prayer to your neighbor who has lost his/her job due to the oil bust, and lend a hand when and where you can.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.