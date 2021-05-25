The state’s $8 billion-plus budget is on its way to Gov. Stitt’s office with breakneck speed after quick passage in both the House and Senate last week, primarily along party lines.
We are certainly glad that the budget avoids cuts to state agency budgets, and addresses some long-term concerns, particularly in education. No one is going to be completely satisfied with the budget, and there will always be criticism about what’s in the budget bill and what’s not.
However, one thing that should be universally concerning is the speed with which the budget passed through and the lack of transparency or input beforehand about what would go into it.
The budget bill was passed a mere three hours after the governor and Republicans announced the framework for the bill — all done behind closed doors. And, it came after mostly silence throughout the Legislative session, which started in February. The legislative session is set to end no later than 5 p.m. this upcoming Friday.
The budget is certainly the most important piece of legislation the Capitol passes each year, but it always seems to come to the final weeks or even minutes of the session, and there’s rarely any reporting or public information about what is being discussed.
Oklahoma’s Legislature does not give the public a chance to comment on bills before they reach a final vote. Committee chairs may invite people to testify regarding bills; however, that is rare. A story written by Oklahoma Watch showed that even as other states used the COVID-19 pandemic to make it easier for the public to comment on bills, Oklahoma lawmakers have largely ignored calls to invite the public to comment on legislation.
State lawmakers have also exempted themselves from the open meeting and open records acts. Bills to include Oklahoma lawmakers in the open records law have previously never made it very far.
As the legislative season winds down, we’d like to see lawmakers from both sides of the aisle advocate for a review of how the Legislature could enact new rules to include public comments and discussion on bills. Another solution to allowing more public discourse on bills could be to limit the number of bills that lawmakers can file each session to give more time for input on these bills. The closed-door nature of the legislative process as it stands now invites skepticism and public distrust.
