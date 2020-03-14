Kudos: Finding fido
I would like to thank the person who found our little black dog recently and took her to the pound.
Her guardian angel must have been looking after her for someone to find her and take her where she could be found.
She found a way out of the yard, and my husband searched for 40 minutes and couldn’t find her. I got a call telling us where she was and immediately went to “bail her out.”
Had we not found her there would have been a lot of crying and panic at our house. Again, I thank you so much.
Carol Perry, Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.