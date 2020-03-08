Thumbs up for Andy Fosmire, of Garfield County, for receiving a national award for his important work advocating for rural health care in Oklahoma.
Fosmire, who is Oklahoma Hospital Association vice president for rural health, received the 2020 Outstanding Rural Health Advocate Award from National Rural Health Association (NRHA), during the association’s 31st Rural Health Policy Institute, Feb. 11-13 in Washington, D.C.
The policy institute, billed as the “largest rural advocacy event in the nation,” included representatives from state offices of rural health, rural hospitals, rural health clinics, community health centers, research offices, and other rural provider groups, gathered to hear prominent figures from Capitol Hill and within the administration.
Fosmire was honored for his “deep devotion and tireless fight to improve health care for rural Oklahomans and Americans across the nation,” said Alan Morgan, CEO of National Rural Health Association. He was “singled out especially for his exceptional and relentless advocacy efforts to stop the rural hospital closure crisis in both Oklahoma and throughout rural communities nationwide,” according to the press release.
Congrats!
More thumbs up for the Enid Police Department’s Greg Schaer for being honored as Officer of the Year by Enid Kiwanis Club.
Chief Brian O’Rourke recognized Schaer’s two-year anniversary with the department.
“He has some prior experience with the sheriff’s office and Waukomis, but for two years with our department to reach this level is incredible,” O’Rourke said. “For him to excel to this level and be noticed by his supervisors and command staff is incredible.
“His work habits, his work history. He has done an outstanding job,” the chief said. “He cares. He cares about the people he deals with. He cares about the people he helps. To be that motivated, to be that self-motivated on night shift, it’s incredible.”
Way to go, Officer Schaer!
Last, but not least, thumbs up to Rob Houston, communications coordinator for Visit Enid, for being named to the 2020 Leadership Arts program by Oklahoma Arts Council.
Members of the 2020 class will join more than 300 people from more than 80 communities statewide who have participated in the program since 2008. Houston will have the distinguished opportunity to share the positive things our community is doing to grow Enid as a vibrant arts city
Others from Northwest Oklahoma who will be part of the program are Angelica Brady, city of Alva, and Larry Hill, of Larry K. Hill Studios in Woodward.
Previous Enid graduates of the Leadership Arts program are Julie Baird, Lindy Chambers, Steve Glazier, Cynthia Heng, Marcy Jarrett, Mike Klemme, Traci Layton-Conrady, Lisa Magyar, Linda Moore, Lisa Powell, Sara Scribner, Shane Scribner and Kelly Tompkins.
Congratulations!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.