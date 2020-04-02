We will recover. While this week we are spending our time understanding the financial and social supports available to sustain us through this economic crisis, we will soon turn our focus to recovery.
The Enid Regional Development Alliance and our partners are educating ourselves on the programs in place to bridge the gap for businesses both large and small.
While we may not have all of the answers yet, please don’t hesitate to call us with your questions. You may call our office at 580-233-4232 or email us at debbie@growenid.com and we will get back with you as soon as we can.
If you are working on completing a Small Business Administration application and need assistance, please call Autry Technology Center at 580-242-2750.
We anticipate sending out newsletters twice a week and updating our Facebook and website with new information as it is available. Our goal is to help you get the funding and resources you need to get through this shut down.
But we must also be looking ahead. As soon as the crisis has passed, we will turn our focus to recovery and resiliency.
What have we learned from this disaster? How will this experience change the way we do business going forward? How do we need to adapt and grow into a stronger economy for the future?
This economic shutdown will expose opportunities in the market that were not obvious before. So, while we prioritize getting through the next few months, we keep ours eye on the future. Things will never be quite the same again.
Lisa Powell is executive director of the Enid Regional Development Alliance.
