Regardless of what the mayor of Enid, or the governor of Oklahoma, or the president of the United States says about our readiness to back off from social distancing precautions, we should all err on the side of caution.
We lack adequate information about this disease to make informed decisions at this time. Enid and Oklahoma are both making uninformed decisions guided by wishful thinking and economic worry. There is overwhelming agreement amongst public health experts that additional testing capacity and contact tracing should be in place before relaxing restrictions. We simply do not have the tools to take those steps right now.
Starting May 1, we are going to all be part of an experiment. We know that the extreme social distancing precautions we have taken thus far have limited the number of infections. We have no clue how the new relaxed precautions are going to impact the community infection rate. Since we have wildly inadequate testing capacity, we won’t really know if we’re experiencing an infection spike until we see an uptick in hospitalizations. Due to the incubation period of COVID-19, hospitalization rate is a lagging indicator, it really only tells us what the community infection rate looked like two weeks prior. We are flying blind.
If we were actually taking our guidance from public health experts, the whole state would continue to stay at home until testing capacity was such that we could take regular snapshots of the community infection rate by random sample testing. If we did that, we would know much sooner if the community was experiencing a spike and be able to trace the infection path and steps to limit its spread. Instead of waiting a few more weeks or a month, we’re going to wing it and hope for the best. It is irresponsible and unnecessarily risky. Our leaders shouldn’t be giving false hope for a quick return to normal that is so clearly contraindicated by scientists, doctors, and epidemiologists across the globe.
I implore everyone to stay home if you possibly can, exercise caution, and read what actual public health experts are saying. So far we have been fortunate in Northwest Oklahoma and avoided the worst of the pandemic, but it isn’t just luck, it has taken collective action. We can keep protecting one another and continue the collective action that has been so successful thus far, but only by disregarding the premature rollback of social distancing precautions. Please listen to public health experts and err on the side of caution.
