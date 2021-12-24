Throughout the entire expanse of eternity
There existed, exists and will continue to
Exist one event that redefined life as it
Moves and inhabits an endless universe.
This event consumes all time and space,
And yet was and is so personal that it pierces
The mind, heart and soul of very person
So blessed to be created by the One and Only Living God.
This event, the birth of the Son of God,
The Messiah, the Christ Child, is only overshadowed
By the existence of the Glory of God Himself.
Words, emotion or descriptions cannot define
The eternal impact of this occurrence that happened upon our
Created home called Earth.
We say happened but for some reason this event
Seemingly is always alive and each reborn person
On individual pilgrimages returns again and again
To the birthplace.
Maybe we are not the Magi, but we travel,
And we follow the star that illuminates our hearts
And beckons our spirits to be united to the warmth,
Essence, meaning and eternal impact of this event.
We do not bring gold, frankincense or myrrh,
But instead bring and present our minds, bodies and
Souls as a living sacrament of service and obedience.
Like the shepherds we celebrate in the joy of the
Moment and are overwhelmed by the presence of angelic hosts.
Their singing throughout the Heavens still resounds,
And fills the spirited believer with “Glory to God in the highest
and on earth peace, good will toward men.” (Luke 2:14)
Leave, yes, we must leave,
Because we are the blessed ones.
Our mission is not to remain,
But to leave, travel, live and spread the good news;
Spread the good news that all mankind has a Savior.
The living God gave His grace and love.
He gave His only Begotten Son.
We must enjoy our lives as given, for they are blessed by
The ever-presence of our Father.
We must remain in a
Perpetual state of obedience and thanks:
Obedience and thanks to our Living Father who on
This special occasion allowed each of us to hold
A perfect life without our mind, heart and soul.
An eternal life, an eternal life that conquered death.
Jesus Christ, the Son of God.
Dewey Selmon
Former OU football player
