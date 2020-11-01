Get off the bench, get on the dance floor, get in the game – vote

To hear the two candidates for the highest office in the land tell it, we have no good choice as we prepare for Election Day, in the year of our COVID, 2020.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has called President Trump “disgusting” and “the worst president in American history.”
Trump, on the other hand, has called Biden “Sleepy Joe,” has labeled him a “socialist” and implied he didn’t have the mental fitness to be president.
But none of that matters. Come Tuesday, you have to choose.
First you must choose whether or not to vote. Many of you have already chosen. The number of Americans voting early, either in person or by mail, has already surpassed 50% of the total national turnout in 2016.
The polls will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Get ready for long lines, given the intense interest in this year’s election, coupled with the need for sanitizing and social distancing during this age of COVID-19.
Of course you don’t have to vote. You could just sit there in your My Little Pony slippers or your Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles jammies staring into your bowl of sugary flakes and simply let the whole electoral process pass you by, like a spectator in a great national parade.
Fine. That is your right. But if you do choose to sit this dance out, don’t complain because you don’t like the music.
Someone will win, someone will lose. That’s the way of elections. The winners will laugh and the losers will scream that the whole thing is somehow rigged.
But it’s not. It is as legitimate as it can be in a world run by imperfect humans. There will be mistakes, there will be fraud, but not enough to make a difference.
We’ve been doing this democracy thing for a long time, ever since the election of 1778-79, when George Washington was unanimously elected our country’s first president.
Yes, I said, 1778-79. The election began Dec. 15 and didn’t end until Jan. 10, so don’t get your ballots in a bunch if we don’t know who the winner of this week’s vote is for a couple of days.
But if you don’t vote, don’t whine. This is your chance to play your part in the great comedy-drama that is the American experiment. This is basically all we the people get to do to keep the great ship of state on course, this and pay taxes, which is certainly no fun at all.
Make your choice. Take your pick. I don’t care who it is, that’s none of my business. But vote.
Vote as if your future depends on it, which it does. Vote as if the country is depending on you, which it is. Vote as if it was your first time, which it may be.
I remember my first time. Shame on you, this is a family newspaper, I’m talking about my first time to vote.
It was 1972, I was a young idealistic college student, newly registered and full of vim and vinegar, determined to cast my vote for the challenger, Democrat George McGovern.
So between classes at Oklahoma State University I went to pop in and cast my ballot. Only there was no popping in anywhere. At that time there was only one polling place for all students living on the OSU campus.
The line was so long I couldn’t even see the polling place. So I stood. And stood. And stood. Ad nauseam, ad infinitum.
I got in the queue in the early afternoon and after dark I was still there. I was still there when the polls closed at 7 p.m. We were assured that everyone standing in line at closing time would be able to vote, so I stayed put. By this time I could kind of see my destination, barely.
After a time the word began to circulate, McGovern had conceded, Richard Nixon had won a second term. I stayed put. Finally as it got on toward 10 p.m., hungry, chilled and thoroughly discouraged, I gave up.
To this day I am sorry I left without voting. I know my vote wouldn’t have made a whit of difference at that point, but I would have done my bit, played my part, made my cold, hungry voice heard.
So vote. Vote as if your family’s health and happiness depends on it, which it does. Vote as if your livelihood hinges on it, which it might. Vote as if our beloved country’s standing in the world depends on it, which it certainly does.
Vote. Then get ready to win. Or lose. There is no in-between in sports or politics, there are no ties in this particular game. One candidate’s campaign signs will sag sadly in just a few days, his flags will hang limply on their poles.
And if you lose, don’t say the election is rigged, don’t question the efficacy of the American election system. That’s like blaming a lost football game on the referees. It might be a popular refrain but it’s not true. If you lose in politics it is because you weren’t good enough, weren’t persuasive enough, didn’t work hard enough.
And when it’s all said and done don’t hold a grudge, don’t be a sore loser, or an insufferable winner.
It is time for all the us. vs. them stuff to be put aside, to once again become we the people.
So vote. Vote as if someone is trying to take your right to vote away, which they might someday. Vote as if your life depends on it, which it could.
Vote.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.