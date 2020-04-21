Enid’s resident Pecksniff is at it again.
This time Dave Ruthenberg is second-guessing the politicians and public officials, always easy targets of the Pecksniffian class, officials who are tasked with making the hopelessly difficult decisions that may or may not help end a pandemic the likes of which most of us have never seen, and, if we are lucky, will never see again.
In his usual style, he diminishes and belittles these individuals as being afflicted with what he (giggle, giggle) calls the “shiny badge syndrome.” It would be good for Mr. Ruthenberg to read the words of Theodore Roosevelt, which I have included in this letter. By so doing, he could continue to be a nuisance, but perhaps he could do it with a little class.
“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
Rolf Carlsten
Enid
