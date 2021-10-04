ENID, Okla. — Oct 3-9 is celebrated as National Newspaper Week. The Enid News & Eagle is the primary local news source for Enid, Garfield County and much of Northwest Oklahoma. Enid News & Eagle is published six days a week in print and through an online E-Edition and 24 hours online with regularly updated stories, information, events and notices on enidnews.com and on Facebook.
The Enid News & Eagle is proud of the journalists serving our coverage area. In honor of their work, the News & Eagle will be publishing information about each of our reporters and editors this week.
Violet Hassler, digital news coordinator
Enid News & Eagle Digital News Coordinator Violet Hassler began her career in journalism at the McAlester News Capitol and Democrat in 1991.
She grew up in Braman, where she attended school, and graduated from Northwestern Oklahoma State University, Alva, in May 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications. She worked three years at the Northwestern News college newspaper and KNSU college radio station.
She was city reporter for the McAlester newspaper for almost two years before taking a position as education reporter with the Enid newspaper June 1, 1993. She later worked as business reporter and then moved to the desk as a copy editor.
She was named news editor in charge of the copy desk in 1999, a position she held until 2008, when she was named special projects coordinator and then digital news communications coordinator.
She and her husband, Kevin, have two sons, Jacob, 14, and Judah, 12, and the family lives in Enid with their two dogs, Jack and Ella.
David Christy, News Editor
David Christy is a third-generation journalist who was born into the family weekly newspaper and commercial printing business in Waukomis, beginning in 1965 when he was 15 years old.
He attended the University of Oklahoma School of Journalism from 1968 to 1972, working on the student newspaper as sports editor and in the OU Sports Information Department.
After college he was hired as sports editor for the daily Sherman (Texas) Democrat, and later moved back to Waukomis. There, he was editor of the Oklahoma Hornet for 29 years before closing the paper upon the death of his dad.
He was hired as news desk copy editor at the News & Eagle in 2002, and became news editor and a columnist in 2008.
“For me, community journalism is the heart and soul of all small- to medium-sized newspapers,” he said. “I decided to follow in the footsteps of my dad and my granddad in the field of journalism because writing came easy to me, and I felt it was important that small, rural communities have their own voice and identity through their local newspaper.”
