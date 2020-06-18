Enid, OK (73701)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 97F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. SSE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.