Firefighters across the area have been battling wildfires in recent days that have charred thousands of acres of land.
A big part of the reason is the hot, dry conditions that have worsened drought in our part of Oklahoma.
While that may be alleviated somewhat, as rain is in the National Weather Service forecast from Thursday night into early next week, we all still need to be careful. Even if the area receives rain, it won’t take too long before Oklahoma’s strong winds to dry things and out and hot, dry weather to return.
Two Northwest Oklahoma counties have instituted burn bans in response to dry conditions and fires. County commissioners in Alfalfa and Major counties instituted burn bans on Monday. Both bans are in effect for 14 days. Both counties prohibit bonfires, campfires, trash fires and fireworks.
Garfield County does not have a burn ban, but Mike Honigsberg, director of Enid/Garfield County Emergency Management, said people should act like it does as long as drought conditions persist, including no controlled burns in fields.
He offered some sage advice: “Anything anybody can do to not utilize fire would be appreciated.”
Oklahoma Forestry Services offers some tips for playing it safe.
One thing we need to remember is the vast majority, nine out of 10 wildfires, are caused by humans. That means they can be prevented.
For one, don’t throw any cigarette or cigar butts out the window of your car.
Driving on a flat tire, parking in dry grass and dragging chains on the road also can provide the spark that sets off a wildfire.
Anyone who plans to take advantage of the warm weather to grill outside needs to be careful, as well. Keep grills on a nonflammable surface at least 5 feet away from dead grass and weeds.
Never transport a grill with live coals, and have a source of water nearby in case a fire ignites.
Remember, it only takes one spark to start a fire, and with dry, windy conditions, a small fire can grow into a raging inferno quickly.
Be careful out there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.