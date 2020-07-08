We can do better.

Enough is enough.
It’s time people stop equating the current situation facing our country with the Holocaust.
Local and state governments encouraging or even mandating people wear masks in public due to the COVID-19 can in no way be equated to the Holocaust, Nazi Germany’s systematic attempt to exterminate European Jews and others it deemed undesirable. Yet, we’ve seen examples of this happening.
Some anti-vaxxers say they won’t take a COVID-19 vaccination when one becomes available because the government and Bill Gates intend to include a tracking chip in with the serum. Some displayed signs reading, “The vaccine is in the boxcar,” referring to the train cars used to transport people to Nazi death camps.
Then, over the weekend, a Kansas newspaper publisher, who also is his county’s Republican Party chairman, posted a cartoon on his newspaper’s Facebook page attacking Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly for her order for people to wear masks in public.
The cartoon posted Friday depicted Kelly wearing a mask with a Jewish Star of David on it, next to a digitally altered image of people being loaded onto train cars. Its caption was, “Lockdown Laura says: Put on your mask ... and step onto the cattle car.”
Dane Hicks, owner and publisher of The Anderson County Review, said in a statement Sunday on Facebook he was removing the cartoon after “some heartfelt and educational conversations with Jewish leaders in the U.S. and abroad.”
The Kansas Republican Party chairman deemed the cartoon “inappropriate.” Kelly called for it to be removed and she and other critics called it anti-Semitic.
“I can acknowledge the imagery in my recent editorial cartoon describing state government overreach in Kansas with images of the Holocaust was deeply hurtful to members of a culture who’ve been dealt plenty of hurt throughout history — people to whom I never desired to be hurtful in the illustration of my point,” Hicks said in his statement.
It’s one thing to disagree with policy, but it’s another thing entirely to post something so ridiculous and hurtful.
We can do better.
